Bath police are still searching for a driver who they say struck a pedestrian and killed her dog in a hit-and-run on Washington Street last week, but a lack of witnesses and shortage of details have hindered the investigation.

Deputy Chief Michelle Small said this case is proving difficult for police because no witnesses have stepped forward. Though the woman was conscious when she was struck, she doesn’t remember many details about the vehicle or driver because “she was trying to get out of the way,” Small said.

Police looked at nearby security cameras, but none captured the event, said Small.

Community members have sent police a few tips — mostly about seeing damaged silver SUVs around Bath — but those haven’t amounted to much so far.

“The case will remain open and under investigation until the officers working it have exhausted all leads,” Small said. “A case, if it is closed, can always be reopened later if new information is found. We’re taking this very seriously and doing our best to find out who was involved in this.”

Police said that around 8 p.m. Sunday, July 11, a 31-year-old Bath woman was walking her dog southbound near 1421 Washington St. in Bath when an SUV, believed to be a 2008-2010 silver Toyota Highlander, struck her while driving northbound.

“She was struck and the car continued on; it never braked or sped up,” said Small. “Weather and speed were not factors, so we’re not sure what happened.”

The woman was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of injuries consisting primarily of road rash, but no broken bones. She was released from the hospital the same day, said Small.

The dog, which Small believed to be a Boston Terrier, belonged to the woman and was dead by the time officers arrived.

The area where the woman was struck is mostly residential and street speed in limited to 25 mph. An average of 800 vehicles drive through that section of Washington Street every day, according to Maine Department of Transportation Spokesman Paul Merrill.

Small said she’s unsure whether drivers commonly speed through that area. There are no elements in the road to slow vehicles, such as speed bumps or stop signs, nearby.

According to the Maine Institute of Transportation Engineers mapping system, there are no high-crash areas or segments in that region, or on any part of Washington Street in Bath.

High-crash locations and segments are areas that have eight or more crashes in a three-year period and a higher frequency of crashes than the state average for similar locations, according to the Maine Department of Transportation.

Though this event was “horrible,” Small said police believe the incident was isolated, and the public is not in danger.

“There were no other reports of erratic driving behavior reported that night in Bath or any other towns,” Small said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Bath Police Department at (207) 443-5563.

