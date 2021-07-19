AUGUSTA — In a straight party-line vote, majority Democrats in the Maine Senate advanced a bill Monday that authorizes the expenditure of more than $1 billion of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Minority Republicans opposed the bill, in part, because of an amendment that calls for project labor agreements on about $20 million of affordable housing funds that are part of the spending package. Republicans also said they wanted to put more of the federal funds toward the state’s unemployment trust fund to offset possible unemployment rate increases for businesses who laid off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, had encouraged lawmakers last week to reach a bipartisan deal that would garner the support of at least two-thirds of the Legislature, which would allow the bill to become law immediately making the funds available quickly.

Without that margin, the bill will not become law until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns, and that means there would be delay in when the federal funds will be released for use in Maine.

Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, the Senate chair of the Legislature’s budget-writing Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee, said the project labor agreements in the bill were an attempt to follow the guidance for use of the federal money from the U.S. Treasury Department. The agreements are made to ensure union workers are employed on infrastructure projects.

Breen said Democrats applied the project labor agreements to only a portion of the funds earmarked for new affordable housing projects that would be bid by the Maine State Housing Authority.

But Sen. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, the Senate’s minority leader, said Republicans wanted the money spent in the best interests of taxpayers.

“It shouldn’t have over a third of it taken out and spent on a special interest group,” he said.

Republicans are also arguing the bill should send more $20 million more to the state’s unemployment trust to offset possible rate increases for employers. Democrats are supporting sending $80 million to the fund, Republicans want to send $100 million to the fund.

The legislation sends large amounts of funding to a range of programs, government agencies, public colleges and businesses. It includes large boosts for student loan repayment grants for health care professionals, while also focusing on infrastructure improvements, especially broadband internet expansion for rural and other underserved communities in Maine.

The House voted later Monday, 128-3, to amend the bill to use some of the federal funds to pay 55 percent of a retired teacher’s share of the premium costs for accident and sickness or health insurance retroactive to June 30, 2021. The funding would cover the premium costs at that rate for the next two years, after that the change would cost the state’s general fund budget between $3.7 million and $3.9 million each year.

The amended bill was returned to the Senate, which will now vote on any changes made by the House before it can move to Mills’ desk for her consideration.

