Local residents and visitors alike streamed into the big top Wednesday night to watch the Zerbini Family Circus perform stunts and tricks. Kathleen O'Brien / The Times Record

The Florida-based Zerbini Family Circus stopped in Phippsburg Wednesday and Thursday to show off tricks and talents. Trained dogs and ponies performed under the big top alongside aerialists, clowns, jugglers and balancing acts. The family-owned and operated circus has been in business for 250 years, according to the show’s website. The circus is headed to Thomaston next in its statewide tour. It will perform at the Wiscasset Speedway on July 26 and 27.

