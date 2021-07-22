The Florida-based Zerbini Family Circus stopped in Phippsburg Wednesday and Thursday to show off tricks and talents. Trained dogs and ponies performed under the big top alongside aerialists, clowns, jugglers and balancing acts. The family-owned and operated circus has been in business for 250 years, according to the show’s website. The circus is headed to Thomaston next in its statewide tour. It will perform at the Wiscasset Speedway on July 26 and 27.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Small businesses lifted by return of summer tourists
-
Times Record
Grand opening for Brunswick church history museum scheduled for Sunday
-
Times Record
Photo gallery: Zerbini Family Circus stops in Phippsburg, heading to Wiscasset
-
Business
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID-19 bill
-
Times Record
Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin looks to build housing, park at site of former Bath cannery