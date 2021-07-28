Nomination papers are now available at the Freeport Town Clerk’s office for open spots on the school board and town council.

Two seats for three-year terms on the town council will be on the Nov. 2 ballot: District 4 and one at-large seat.

District 4, an area that makes up the northwestern portion of Freeport, is currently held by Councilor Henry “Chip” Lawrence, who was first elected in 2018.

Lawrence said that he is seeking another term but did not comment further.

The at-large seat up for vote in now held by Council Vice Chairperson Tawni Whitney, who was also first elected in 2018. It is unclear if Whitney has decided to seek another term, as attempts to contact her on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

For the Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors, which serves Freeport, Pownal and Durham, there will be two seats on the ballot, one of which is currently held by Lindsey Furtney who was appointed to the board August of 2019. Terms run for three years.

“I will run for school board again because I finally understand the nature of the work and what the position entails. It takes a while to get up to speed and feel competent in the role,” Furtney said. “I was quite proud of what RSU 5 accomplished last year for its students in the face of epic odds with the virus. Particularly the Wolfe’s Neck Farm Partnership and our commitment to equity.”

The other seat is held by Jeremy Clough, who was first elected in 2015. It is unclear if Clough has decided to seek another term, as attempts to contact him on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

There will also be three, three-year seats on the sewer district and one three-year seat on the water district up for grabs.

Sewer District Trustees Sara Randall, Michael Ashby and Adam Morse all said they will be seeking another term.

Randall was first elected in 2015 and Morse in 2018. Ashby held a sewer district seat between 2008-2014, lost a reelection bid in 2014, and then was elected again in 2015 and 2018.

Water District Trustee Clifford Anderson, who was first elected in 2018, said he is not seeking another term.

Nomination papers for the council at-large seat and RSU 5 seats require 100 signatures, and the council District 4 seat requires 50. Both water district and sewer district seats require 25 signatures.

Paperwork will be due no later than 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the town Freeport Town Clerk’s office.