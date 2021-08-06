Thanks to the hard work of Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden, Maine loggers finally have access to $200 million in COVID relief funds promised to them seven months ago. This aid designated specifically for their industry is a historic first for timber harvesters and haulers.

Although the Loggers Relief Act, authored by Sen. Collins and Rep. Golden, was signed into law last December, it took their persistent leadership to finally make these critical funds available to timber harvesting and hauling businesses that experienced a 10 percent or greater loss in revenue last year because of the pandemic.

For years, Maine’s logging industry has faced significant challenges. Mills have closed, the global economy has changed and just last spring the Androscoggin Mill in Jay experienced a devastating digester explosion that sent shock waves throughout the supply chain. Then COVID hit, compounding the challenges faced by the industry and creating a perfect storm.

Until now, specific federal relief for the logging industry has never been provided at any point in our nation’s history – which is why we, the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, want to thank Sen. Collins and Rep. Golden for leading the effort to secure this aid on behalf of hard-working small family businesses in the industry here in Maine.

This aid is necessary to help the logging industry recover from this pandemic. We are so fortunate to have leaders in Washington who have made the needs of our heritage industry a top priority during this trying time.

Dana Doran

executive director, Professional Logging Contractors of Maine

Belgrade

