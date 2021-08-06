At the Olympic Games, American Tamyra Mensah-Stock has won the gold in women’s freestyle wrestling – hearty applause for her accomplishment, and even heartier applause for her pride in America and her love of country.

Somewhere along the way, Tamyra Mensah-Stock realized that even with its flaws, this country is the one she loves living in, and she loves representing the USA. I laud her for her overt display of patriotism, for freely expressing her passion for her country – for all the world to see. She gets it!

She understands how fortunate she is to live in the United States. She understands the opportunities, the freedoms. My guess is, she also knows exactly why so many want to come here, and why so very few want to leave.

Pamela Brant

Westbrook

