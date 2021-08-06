OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Linda L Palci, 81, beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter and grandmother, passed away on July 31, 2021.

Linda lived with her husband Giovanni (Nino) and their dog Muffin. She felt very blessed to live so close to her children and grandchildren. Family was always important and precious to her.

Linda was born to Carl and Sylvia Nichols of Dorset, Vt. She lived there most of her childhood with her brother John and sister Nancy. She loved riding her horse Chucky, and in high school, she was the Lead Majorette.

Before working alongside her husband for 30 years and helping with the operations, Linda was a strong, independent woman who worked for a handful of high-tech companies in the Boston area.

She loved the beach and HOT weather. Being the avid golfer that she was, you could often find her on a course somewhere in New England with her sister, husband, family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Nino, her sister, Nancy; her daughters, Brenda, Heather and her husband Greg; four grandsons, Kyle, Robert, Joseph and Anthony; and sisters-in-law, Nella and Bruna. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved brother John.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford, Maine, 480 Elm Street.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

please make a donation

in her name to:

LBDA – Lewy Body Dementia Association

(lbda.org/donate)

912 Killian Hill Road S.W.

Lilburn, GA 30047 or:

Michael J Fox Foundation – Lewy Body Dementia

(michaeljfox.org/donate)

PO box 5014

Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014

