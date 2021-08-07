SACO – Richard Elliot Clark died peacefully at home on July 27, 2021. He was born to Doris Tapley and Fred Clark, Dec. 9, 1929 in Saco, and was graduated from Thornton Academy in 1948. After high school, he joined the Army where he was named an “Outstanding Recruit” and selected to march in the inaugural parade for President Truman. He earned the Combat Infantry badge for his service in the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea in 1950, returned home, and was graduated from Portland Junior College in 1952. He met his future wife, Janice Kirkby, while they were in high school and proposed while she was in nursing school. Her graduation was Sept. 12, 1952, their wedding Sept. 13, and on Sept. 14, they moved to California where Dick enrolled at the University of Santa Clara. After his college graduation, Dick started working in hotel management. In 1956 Dick and Jan purchased his great-grandparents’ house on Ferry Road. They took great pleasure in watching kids slide on “Clarks’ Hill” in the winter. In the ‘70s, Dick started a business cleaning and selling carpets. He managed the sales floor, while Jan kept the accounting in order while also working full-time as a nurse. Dick was an active participant in a number of organizations, including being a member and past master of the Saco Lodge No. 9 of the Masons.In their retirement, Dick and Jan enjoyed travelling cross-country. They visited all 50 states, especially enjoying all our National Parks and the Korean War memorial in Washington, D.C. They were both avid cribbage and bridge players, often hosting game nights in their living room with their close friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert Clark and Fred Clark Jr., and his wife of 66 years, Janice Kirkby Clark. He is survived by his sister, Ellen Benodin of Montgomery, Texas; his daughter Jinda Clark Rosmann (Joseph Rosmann) of Bellevue, Wash.; his son, John Clark of Chicago, Ill., his daughter, Edie Huber Hettinger (Lawrence Hettinger) of Harvard, Mass., and his son, Edward Clark (Joyce Leary Clark) of Saco. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joseph Huber, Andrea Rosmann (Kyle Cox), Laura Rosmann (Guy Pinjuv), Ellen Huber Whitehead (Terence Whitehead), Rachael Hettinger, Audrey Hettinger, Emma Clark, and Henry Clark; and his great-grandchildren, Theodore Cox, Mina Pinjuv, and Tyler Cox.Like his wife, Dick was an anatomical donor to the University of New England.A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to: Hospice of Southern Maine390 U.S. Route OneScarborough, ME [email protected]

