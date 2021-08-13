MONMOUTH — A Monmouth man was struck and killed by a motorist while walking on Main Street early Thursday morning, police said.

Kyle Foyt-Bridges, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a car driven by Randy Chang, 35, of Farmingdale, around 5:20 a.m. The crash happened in the area of 299 Main St. — which is also Route 132 — near Warren Road, according to Monmouth police Chief Kevin Mulherin.

Mulherin said there was dense fog in the area at the time of the crash, and Foyt-Bridges was wearing dark clothing and walking on the paved part of the road when he was struck. Mulherin said no charges have been filed and he does not anticipate that will change, citing the fog and the victim’s dark attire as factors in the crash.

Chang and Foyt-Bridges were both heading south on the same side of the road when the collision took place, police said.

Mulherin said another driver, heading in the opposite direction, saw Foyt-Bridges walking in the road and tried to warn Chang that he was there.

Chang, who was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis, was not injured.

Maine State Police are reconstructing the crash, which resulted in one lane of the road being temporarily closed to traffic. Winthrop Rescue and Monmouth Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: