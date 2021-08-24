Gov. Janet Mills has informed President Biden that Maine is prepared to take in Afghans who are being evacuated from their home country after a swift and chaotic takeover by the Taliban.

“Along with other Republican and Democratic governors, Gov. Mills has informed the Biden Administration that Maine is prepared to provide safety and opportunity to Afghan refugees who protected American servicemembers and American interests in Afghanistan,” Press Secretary Lindsay Crete wrote in an email. “Doing so honors our country’s commitment to stand with those who stood by us. It also strengthens and diversifies our state by welcoming people who want to put down roots, raise families, work and start businesses here.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when Mills informed the administration and whether there have been any detailed discussions about resettlements.

U.S. forces are removing thousands of Afghan citizens who helped the United States and its allies during the past two decades of fighting against the Taliban, which had provided a safe haven for terrorists such as those who attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. The evacuation has been both urgent and chaotic because the Taliban has said it will enforce an August 30 deadline for Americans and U.S. allies to leave safely.

As of Monday, the United States had facilitated the removal of 48,000 people and tens of thousands more are trying flee. Afghans who helped the U.S. military fear retaliation by the Taliban after U.S. forces pull out completely.

The State Department has approved 345,000 Special Immigrant Visas, or SIVs, for Afghans who assisted the U.S. military over two decades, according to the Washington Post. More than 20,000 SIV applicants were still in the pipeline waiting for approval as the Taliban neared Kabul.

Many governors, both Republicans and Democrats, have said their states are prepared to resettle Afghan refugees who have risked their own safety to help U.S. forces. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said his state is “ready, willing and able to help those coming from war-torn countries.” And Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, who has been critical of the Afghanistan withdrawal, said that his state is “ready to assist the Afghan refugees seeking safety and peace in America.”

It is too soon to know if any Afghani refugees will come to Maine, but if they do, Catholic Charities of Maine will be the resettlement agency responsible for housing, medical and employment services, the agency said in an update posted on its website.

People receiving special immigrant visas such as those being given to Afghan refugees are largely being resettled in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington, but some families could choose to migrate to Maine after initial resettlement, according to Catholic Charities of Maine.

