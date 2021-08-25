The last day to file nomination papers for elected office in Cape Elizabeth is fast approaching.

With a deadline of 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, however, there is still time to submit completed nomination papers to fill one of three seats on the town council or one of three vacancies on the school board. All are three-year terms.

According to information posted on the town website, seats held by Council Chairperson Jamie Garvin and Councilors Valerie Deveraux and Jeremey Gabrielson expire in December. Gabrielson, Susan A. Gillis of 2 Elmwood Road and Timothy S. Reiniger of 40 Belfield Road have taken out nomination papers.

School Board Chairperson Heather Altenburg and members Laura DeNino and Elizabeth Scifres also have terms expiring in December. Scifres and David W. Hughes of 8 Hannaford Cove Road have taken out papers.

The website does not include information about which, if any, residents have returned papers. Election Day is Nov. 2.

