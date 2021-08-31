LOS ANGELES — Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.
Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.
“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Shopping Center project almost full
-
Arts & Entertainment
Mike Richards is out as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel’
-
Local & State
Mills to increase Medicaid reimbursement rate for residential treatment of substance use disorder
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: Sept. 2
-
Nation & World
This U.S. soldier’s boots were the last on the ground in Afghanistan
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.