The man accused of killing four people in Polk County, Fla., over the weekend told police that he did not know the victims, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bryan Riley, 33, is accused of invading two Lakeland-area homes Sunday and killing a mother, her 3-month-old baby and two other adults. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times was in critical but stable condition. Riley also killed the family’s dog, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a Sunday news conference.

When officers arrived at the scene Sunday, the affidavit says, they heard a woman screaming. Officials say Riley shot at deputies who entered the home, leading to an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. Riley eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. He attempted to grab an officer’s gun while being transported to the hospital, the affidavit says.

The night before the shooting, Judd said, a man showed up in the victims’ neighborhood and told residents that he had a vision of someone killing herself. Neighbors called the police, but the man was gone by the time they arrived. That man is believed to have been Riley.

The 11-year-old who survived told police that the gunman entered her home, asking for the person from his vision before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Justice Gleason, who was 40, is the only victim who has been publicly identified.

On Sunday, as authorities were investigating the deaths of Gleason and three others, the sheriff said Riley was a Marine who served tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed Tuesday that Riley served from 2007 to 2011.

Riley’s fiancee told police that he had been acting strange over the past week after returning from working a security detail at a church in Orlando, according to the affidavit.

In Riley’s first court appearance Monday, a judge ruled that he would not be issued bond, the 10th Circuit Trial Court said. The public defender’s office could not immediately be reached Monday. Riley said he would like to hire his own attorney, the 10 Tampa Bay television station reported.

During an interview with police, Riley admitted shooting several people and said voices instructed him to do it, according to the affidavit.

Riley was booked into the Polk County jail Sunday, accused of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, armed burglary with battery, arson, cruelty to an animal and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

