Aura in downtown Portland on Wednesday joined a growing list of local music venues to announce a vaccine policy for audience members.

People attending a concert or event at Aura will have to show a completed vaccination ID and be fully vaccinated two weeks prior or show a negative COVID-19 test result taken in the previous 72 hours, according to a release sent out by the Center Street venue Wednesday. The new policy takes effect Sept. 17, when rock band Pop Evil is scheduled to perform.

Aura, which has a capacity of about 1,000, has been holding indoor concerts since June.

Some of the other Portland venues that recently put vaccine requirements in place include the State Theatre, Thompson’s Point, One Longfellow Square and Portland House of Music. Other Maine venues with vaccine policies include The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor and Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield.

Some of the performing arts presenters that have announced vaccine policies for audiences include Maine State Music Theatre, Portland Ovations and the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

At Aura, refunds can be requested by people who bought tickets to a show that went on sale before Wednesday and cannot attend due to a lack of vaccination or testing, according to Aura’s release. For more information on Aura’s vaccination policy, see the full description on Aura’s Facebook page.

