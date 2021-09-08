RICHMOND — A crash at the intersection of Route 197 and White Road Tuesday morning sent a Richmond woman to the hospital and closed the roadway for about two hours.

According to Richmond police, the crash happened when Amanda Wogaman, 33, of Richmond was headed west on Route 197 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wogaman apparently turned left onto White Road across the oncoming lane of traffic, and her Volkswagen Jetta was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by Carrie Lane, 41, of Litchfield.

Richmond police Chief James Donnell said directly after the crash a number of bystanders and witnesses on Route 197, which is also Main Street, stopped to help.

“We appreciated that,” he said.

Wogaman was not wearing a seatbelt. Donnell said Wogaman’s daughter was also in the car, but she was not injured in the crash; neither Lane nor her passenger were hurt.

LifeFlight of Maine was initially called but wasn’t needed, Donnell said. Wogaman was taken by Gardiner Ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Wogaman was then taken from CMMC to Maine Medical Center via LifeFlight, Donnell said, where she was in critical condition Wednesday.

Traffic on Route 197 was detoured around the crash site.

In addition to Richmond police and Gardiner Ambulance, the Richmond and Bowdoinham fire departments and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office also responded. The crash was reconstructed by the Maine State Police.

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston didn’t immediately return a call.

Donnell said the crash remains under investigation, but no charges are anticipated at this time.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: