The new Martin’s Point Health Care facility under construction at Brunswick Landing is scheduled to open next month.

According to a release from the organization, the 54,000-square-foot building nearly doubles the combined space of the existing Martin’s Point locations at Baribeau Drive and Farley Road in Brunswick.

Martin’s Point is a nonprofit, Portland-based health care provider of primary and specialty care, as well as Medicare and TRICARE health plans. The organization offers services to about 90,000 primary care patients.

The new facility is located on a 6.7-acre lot at 114 Bath Rd. and is scheduled to open on Oct. 12. The other two Brunswick locations will close at noon on Oct. 7 and be consolidated into the new building.

“Merging our existing Brunswick practices under one roof in a convenient, central location will help us create a more integrated and focused health care experience for our Brunswick-area patients and providers,” said Martin’s Point President and CEO Dr. David Howes.

According to Martin’s Point Chief Operating Officer Dan McCormack, the building will include a healing garden, a community center, rooftop deck and backyard, as well as solar panels, electric car charging stations and high-efficiency plumbing, electrical and heating systems.

The new location will offer family medicine, osteopathic medicine, pediatric medicine, lab services, behavioral and mental health services, radiology, sports medicine and physical therapy through Accel Physical Therapy.

The space was previously used as vehicle storage for the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion and housed Blue Dog Daycare and All Natural Technologies — both of which relocated.

In 2011, the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority was charged with guiding the redevelopment and civilian use of the retired military base and has since brought more than 150 business entities to the Landing and Topsham Commerce Park.

“We are delighted to have a quality company like Martin’s Point join the Brunswick Landing family of innovative businesses,” said Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Steve Levesque. “It is a perfect fit for that area of the Brunswick Landing, which was intended for professional offices.”

The move by Martin’s Point follows a trend of other Brunswick-based businesses and organizations relocating or looking to relocate to the former Naval Air Station area, such as Wild Oats, Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program.

In May, The Times Record reported that the landing now surpasses the previous Navy payroll of $150 million.

According to an August report from the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, 2,464 full and part-time employees currently work at the landing and MRRA currently owns and manages approximately 1,429 acres of land and over 780,000 square feet of building space.

The new Martin’s Point facility is expected to have around 160 employees and will be the six overall location, with four others in Maine and one in New Hampshire.

Martin’s Point has not yet decided what to do with the other Brunswick locations, and declined to specify the cost of the project.

