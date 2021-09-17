A West Bath man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his 4-year-old stepson fired an unsecured gun into an adjacent apartment on New Meadows Road Thursday morning.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen R. Ambrose, 24, allegedly took the weapon — a 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol — out of a closet, set it down on a dresser in the bedroom and then left to retrieve his holster and belt.

“In the brief moment the step-father was away the 4-year old grabbed the firearm and discharged a single shot,” authorities stated in a Friday press release. The bullet penetrated a wall and passed through the closet door of a nearby apartment.

The boy dropped the weapon after firing it, according to authorities. The neighbor was home at the time and heard a popping sound but didn’t realize what caused it until deputies notified them. No injuries were reported.

This is the second case of a child shooting an unsecured gun in West Bath in recent months. In May, a 2-year-old boy injured his parents and himself in a similar incident. That shooting also occurred on New Meadows Road.

“The issue of adults leaving handguns unattended, in the presence of children is a serious problem. Parents have a responsibility to keep their children safe,” said Sagadahoc Country Sheriff Joel Merry in the release. “If you are going to own a gun, be responsible. We encourage gun owners to secure their weapons with gunlocks or keep them in a safe location, away from children.”

Endangering the welfare of a child is a Class D crime.

Ambrose is scheduled to appear at West Bath District Court on Jan. 18, 2022. Class D crimes are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the case.

This story may be updated.

