Alvin Ludwig Barth 1936 – 2021 BATH – Alvin Ludwig Barth, also known as “Lud”, died Sept. 17, 2021 at Hill House in Bath at the age of 85. He was a resident of Topsham and previously Paris and Bethel. An educator and perennial student, he was a virtual renaissance man whose broad interests and curiosity ranged from mathematics and chemistry to sports and the outdoors, music, theatre, history, politics, and travel. He was a fine cook with his notorious roadkill game suppers and a serious brew meister. Al was born in Philadelphia, the son of Alvin Ludwig and Margaret (Strader) Barth. He spent his early years on a farm in southern New Jersey, attended local schools and Woodbury, N.J. High School. He graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, in 1954. From his early youth, his family spent summers on Lake Pennesseewassee in Norway, where Al developed a love for the Maine outdoors and had many friendships all over Maine that continued throughout his lifetime. He earned a B.S. degree in metallurgy in 1958 from Penn State University, an MBA from University of Utah, and an MST from Colby College. Following college, he embarked on a career as a science and math teacher at Gould Academy in Bethel. In 1962, he married Jane Greig of Bethel. Their sons, Karl and Bruce were born early in his tenure at Gould Academy. Following his appointment as an International Teaching Fellow in 1971, Al and his family spent two years in Melbourne, Australia where he taught in the public school system and they travelled throughout the continent. He resumed teaching at Gould Academy later serving as the school’s Alumni Director and worked in publicity and fund raising. He served in various coaching capacities, which included state championship ski teams. He also worked with students in developing outdoor survival skills. After retiring from Gould, he served as Community Relations and Development Director at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. Following the death of his wife Jane, he married Lee Johanson of Paris, in 1985. He always said his family doubled in size upon the marriage. He reveled in his role as parent and grandparent. His interest in politics and community service started early. He served as a director of SAD 44 (Telstar). He was elected to four consecutive terms as a member of the Maine House of Representatives (115th through 118th) legislatures. He later served six years as a Bethel Selectman and while living in Paris, was elected as a trustee of the Paris Utility District. Al was a past master of Bethel Lodge #97 A.F.&A.M., Past District Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Maine for the 20th District and a 32nd degree Scottish Rite mason. He was past president of the Bethel Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was chairman of the Maine affiliate of the American Diabetes Association, past president of the Bethel Historical Society, and a board member of the Mahoosuc Land Trust, Maine Conservation School, Mahoosuc Arts Council, Oxford County United Way, former secretary of the Bethel Chamber of Commerce and past president on the Lake Association of Norway Maine. He was also past president of the Sunday River Ski Club, Maine State Chairman of the Eastern Ski Association, and was a Cub Master in Bethel. A lifelong Episcopalian, he was a member of Christ Church in Norway, serving on the Vestry, as a Eucharistic minister, and as he put it, one of the oldest acolytes. Al was also known for his practical jokes one of which was being known as the only man to water ski Norway Lake in a tuxedo as a salute to the bride of a wedding reception. Al and his wife Lee enjoyed traveling to many interesting places such as French Polynesia upon a ship that delivered goods to the various islands including horses and Nehi beverages. Also Peru, Egypt, and Jordan were of great interest. He is survived by his wife, Lee of Topsham; sons, Karl Barth and his wife Suzanna and daughters Teagan Jane and Danika; son, Bruce and wife Dara and children Henry and Matilda Jane of Glenwood Spring Colo.; stepdaughter, Marcy Voelker of Moorestown, N.J. and her daughters Alina of Green Bay, Wis. and Tess of The Netherlands; stepson, Todd Johanson and his wife Diane and sons Reed and Cole of Turner; and sister, Nancy Sutton and husband Roland of Bonita Bay, Fla. and their children Jeff, Meg, David, and Ted and their respective souses and children. The Barth family would like to thank profusely the wonderful loving care Al received while he was a resident of Hill House. You made his life so comfortable while he was there. A celebration of Al’s life will be held at a later date due to Covid. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery in Paris. Donations may be made in his memory to the Mahoosuc Land Trust 162 N. Rd. Bethel, ME 04217

