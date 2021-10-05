Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission, in conjunction with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development and the Small Business Development Center will host a webinar focused on getting businesses adjusted to new market conditions Oct. 21, 9-10:30 a.m.

My Business Still Needs Help is a free, virtual event conducted over Zoom. Presenters will also be available after the webinar to answer individual questions.

Speakers include Bill Card, Small Business Administration economic development specialist; SarahJoy Chaples, Maine Department of Economic and Community Development; Raynor Large, Small Business Development Centers.

Topics will include:

Sources of free and confidential technical assistance to maximize the efficiency of your organization, to ensure you have the broadest marketing reach possible, and to help your overall operation run as smoothly as possible;

Resources available from the State of Maine to help your small business;

Sources of capital to help your small business stabilize or grow;

The Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which is still available to small businesses and has a 3.75% fixed interest rate.

Registration is required and may be done at eventbrite.com/e/my-business-still-needs-help-tickets-178247110907.

Call the Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission at (207) 882-5983 or the Wiscasset Chamber of Commerce, [email protected] for more information.

