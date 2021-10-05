Wiscasset Middle High School switched to remote learning Monday after two students and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The school will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Health care
Johnson & Johnson requests FDA approval for COVID booster shot
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco Fire Department hosting vaccine clinic this weekend
-
Times Record
Seminar to focus on getting local businesses adjusted to new normal
-
Nation & World
Attorney General asks FBI to address recent spike in threats against teachers, school boards
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth firefighters get more air masks, tanks to go around