Steven Lampros 1946 – 2021 LEWISTON – StevenLampros, of Bath, passed away Sunday Sept. 19, 2021 going peacefully in his sleep at Marshwood Center in Lewiston. He is survived by his wife, Donna Whitney-Lampros, also of Bath, and her daughter, Erica Whitney of Fort Meade, Md.; his daughter, Terry Plante and husband Dave of Morristown, Fla., their son Dragen and daughter Jade Corder and husband Aaron of Gainesville, Fla.; his son Justin Lampros of Bath; and his brother, Bill Lampros and wife Diana of Shirley, Mass. Steve loved his country and enlisted, completing basic training at Fort Dix, N.J. and then serving as medical personnel for the U.S. military in Vietnam, Thailand and Japan from 1966-68, followed by a 37-year government career at SupShip in Bath, before retiring in 2005. His love of country was second only to his love of the Boston Red Sox, being a diehard fan of the team. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, his animals, and his wife, the two being a common sight out for breakfast on the weekends. Steve was known for his laughter and he will be missed. He will be buried Oct. 19 at 12 p.m. at Central Maine Veterans Cemetery on Mount Vernon Road in Augusta with military honors and a celebration of life will be held shortly after at the United Church of Christ, 798 Washington St. in Bath, starting at 3 p.m.

