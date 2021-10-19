Re: “With new owners, ‘Big Indian’ statue to remain in Freeport, for now” (Oct. 8, Page C2):
Twice a day I drive past the “Big Indian” statue on Route 1 in Freeport.
It might interest the new owner, Eric Dube, to know that I’ve used these moments as conversation starters with my children, and that as a result of the statue’s continued presence, we’ve had in-depth talks about racism, lazy stereotyping, genocide, the horrors of colonialism, white supremacy, cultural appropriation and hateful imagery masked as historical tradition.
I dare say, these may not be the sorts of topics Mr. Dube wishes to have associated with his new location. Hopefully, he can come up with a way to untether Design Concepts from these towering daily reminders of bigotry and disrespect.
Nathaniel Krenkel
Portland
