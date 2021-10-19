The COVID pandemic has clearly demonstrated why moving ahead with the building of a 208-bed emergency shelter in Portland is unwise and dangerous. One study (published August 2020 in the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine) of five homeless shelters in Rhode Island, the largest of which sheltered 89 people, found that infection control practices were not enough to control COVID-19 transmission, and that shelters that had more transient residents, and operated at near-full capacity, had higher prevalence rates.
Another study (published Aug. 1 in EClinicalMedicine, The Lancet’s open access clinical journal) noted that, for reasons such as impairment from substance use and serious mental illness, other prevention measures (social distancing, consistently wearing masks) are hard to enforce among people experiencing homelessness.
So, what instead? To start, we should replace the Oxford Street Shelter with smaller, more specialized shelters in Portland and around southern Maine. But ultimately, we need permanent solutions, not just shelters. City Hall’s plan will cost as much as $25 million to build and about $6 million annually to operate but does nothing to provide permanent housing. In particular, we need a significant increase in permanent supportive housing, like Logan Place and Houston Commons, operated by Preble Street. Let’s put our money and our efforts into prevention and diversion programs, smaller specialized shelters, supportive housing options and affordable housing.
Please vote for option A on the Portland ballot and insist that our elected leaders put our funds toward dignified and effective permanent solutions.
Sally Bowden-Schaible
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Opinion
Here’s Something: CMP corridor question poses a conundrum
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: Autumn beauty is in the eye of the beholder
-
Times Record Opinion
Manieri: Journalism is dying by its own hand
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine lobster rules should be based on real-world data
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: ‘Big Indian’ statue stands out, but not in a good way
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.