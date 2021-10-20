These times are both sad and scary. We have a minority portion of Congress who choose to maintain their position of comfort, ease and status over the job they were voted into: being the voice of their constituents.
They fear the loss of their position if they fail to please former President Donald Trump. They fear the wrath of Trump, and the damage he would cause them politically, enough to support his “Big Lie.”
No moral compass can be found among them. No inner strength to stand against a bully. What are they teaching their children? Make them proud. Stop the fall of America. It’s within their power.
Lia Farnham
South Portland
