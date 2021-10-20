The Yarmouth Arts Festival opened Wednesday at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road. Now in its 13th year, this year’s show and sale includes 179 pieces of art by artists from across the state.
Jurors were Peggy Greenhut, founder and former owner of Greenhut Gallery in Portland; Anne Haas, retired art librarian at Bowdoin College; and Wes LaFountain, freelance curator, most recently at Cove Street Arts in Portland and currently at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.
Proceeds from the 2021 show, including entry fees, donations and sale commissions, will go to Yarmouth Food Pantry, St. Elizabeth’s Jubilee Center in Portland and Friendship House in South Portland.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and masking and distancing are required. An online-only show and sale will run through Nov. 6. For information, visit https://yarmouthartfestival.com
