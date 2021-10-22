John Richard Campbell 1952 – 2021 ROCKPORT – John Richard Campbell, born in Woolwich, Oct. 20, 1952, passed away Sept. 6, 2021 from complications from a long term illness. He enjoyed going to baseball games, listening to music; especially the blues, taking car rides and road trips to various events with his executive dedicated caretaker, Joe Kuhn of Rockport as well as going on fishing excursions in the midcoast area. John is survived by his siblings; Thomas Campbell of Grand Rapids, Mich., Colin Campbell of Milton, Ga., Margaret Plummer of Bath, Jane Campbell of Saco, and David Morin (brother-in-law) of Milford, Mass. He was predeceased by his parents Richard Joseph Campbell and Rosemary Ann Campbell of Woolwich; along with a younger sibling Elizabeth Morin of Milford, Mass. He is also survived by five nephews and four nieces who live in various parts of the U.S. There will be a Celebration of Life held in Thomaston, Oct. 31, 26 Clark St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a private graveside service at Riverside Cemetery in Day’s Ferry Nov. 1. Community Connect Maine provides support to people with developmental disabilities and their communities. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . Donations can be made to: Community Connect Maine 84 Boulder Dr. Auburn, ME 04210

