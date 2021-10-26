Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday it is taking a series of steps in response to a consultant’s report last week that outlined broad recommendations for improving the state’s long beleaguered child protective system.

In a news release, DHHS said it already has begun implementing some of the recommendations from Casey Family Programs, a Seattle-based nonprofit and leader in child welfare, including updating policies for after-hours staffing and strengthening lines of communication between agencies that assist families where abuse or neglect is found.

The department also is working to identify other areas of improvement, including Casey’s recommendations and other ideas shared from staff members, in an effort to improve a system that has been under intense scrutiny for many years.

“We share in the commitment of all Maine people to protect the health and wellbeing of children,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement. “These actions, supported by the expert and thorough review of Casey Family Programs, strengthen collaboration among partners who can help keep children safe and advance our work to improve the child welfare system now and over the long term.”

DHHS announced in July that it had asked Casey to conduct a review following a series of child deaths. Five children, all 4 years old or younger, died from accidents or serious injuries in June. In three cases, caregivers have been charged with manslaughter or murder. In at least one case, child protective caseworkers were working with the family.

Casey’s 29-page report, released last week, highlighted persistent staffing challenges that worsened during the pandemic and poor communication between families and other stakeholders as the biggest deficiencies. The report did not, however go into detail about specific failures related to the spate of deaths that prompted the state to ask for help, focusing instead on systemic issues.

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, who has long advocated for reforms to Maine’s child protective system, said Casey’s report was disappointing.

“These recommendations appear to take a soft approach to urgent, severe issues,” he said in a statement.

Rep. Michele Meyer, D-Eliot, who co-chairs the Health and Human Services Committee, was less critical, but said more work is needed beyond the recommendations put forth by Casey.

In addition to the review by Casey Family Services, the Legislature’s Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability has launched its investigation into child welfare practices in Maine. That agency will present initial findings later this year, but the full report won’t be completed until early next year.

The same office conducted a review in 2018 following the high-profile deaths of Marissa Kennedy and Kendall Chick, which led to some reforms but hasn’t solved all of the problems.

“The information that Casey Family Programs provided us with is a critical piece of this puzzle,” Meyer said in a statement late last week. “Between their report, OPEGA’s investigation, the department’s internal review and the input from the public during legislative hearings, I am confident our committee will have the tools it needs to make effective policy changes that protect the safety and wellness of Maine’s children and families.”

In DHHS’ release Tuesday, it said staff has begun working with hospitals and law enforcement, to improve timely sharing of information, “to support child welfare staff in making decisions regarding the safety of children who are in the care of their parents or guardians.”

The department also hopes to finalize by next month, “an updated policy for family team meetings that clarifies guidance to child welfare staff on criteria for convening, facilitating and documenting the meetings to best support child safety.”

Even before it asked Casey to evaluate its system, DHHS has been working on reforms to child welfare. In 2019, shortly after Gov. Mills took office, the department adopted a Child & Family Services Strategic Plan that included more training for staff and better focus on permanency for children removed from homes. Since that plan was presented, 60 staff members have been hired.

More recently, Maine received approval from federal officials to implement its Family First Prevention Services Act, which expands prevention services to help keep children and families healthy and safe and prevent the need for children to come into state custody

This story will be updated

