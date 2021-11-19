A Brunswick native and senior at Bowdoin College drowned this week while kayaking in Washington, the school’s president announced.

“This afternoon we learned the terribly sad news that Finnegan Woodruff drowned today while kayaking in Washington state,” Clayton Rose said in a letter to members of the Bowdoin community. “This tragic accident took place on the White Salmon River in White Salmon, Washington, as Finn was doing something he loved.”

According to the letter, Woodruff was the son of Mike Woodruff, a Bowdoin College alumnus and director of the school’s outing club, and Lucretia Woodruff. He grew up in Brunswick and was the salutatorian of his high school class of 2017 before staying close to home for college.

“When an injury forced him to take a medical leave during his first year, he discovered a sewing machine in the Woodruff basement and began experimenting with fabric,” Rose wrote “Vests, hoodies, shirts, and the perfect pair of pants would follow, building into a funded internship. What Finn discovered in the process was a deep devotion for creating things matched only by his steadfast and boundless love for the outdoors.”

Woodruff was an environmental studies and music major at Bowdoin and was taking classes at Lewis and Clark University in Portland, Oregon, at the time of his death.

“This is an unfathomable and devastating loss for the Woodruff family, for Finn’s classmates and friends, and for our entire community,” Rose wrote. “In many ways, Finn grew up here—Bowdoin was home. There are really no words to express the profound sadness many of us are feeling as we think about Finn and the Woodruff family. Our hearts go out to them, and to the many people at Bowdoin who watched Finn grow up and who came to appreciate all that he contributed to our community as a young man.”

Rose’s letter said that the Bowdoin Outing Club would be open Friday evening from 7-9 p.m. for anyone who knew Woodruff to gather, mourn his loss and support one another. Additional resources for students will be made available at the campus’ counseling center.

This story will be updated

