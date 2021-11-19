Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Mon. 11/29 8 a.m. Broadband Planning Committee
Tues. 11/30 6:30 p.m. District 4 Annual Meeting
Wed. 12/1 5 p.m. Rent Board
Wed. 12/1 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
Wed. 12/1 6:30 p.m. District 1 Annual Meeting
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
