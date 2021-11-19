Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Mon.  11/29  8 a.m.  Broadband Planning Committee

Tues.  11/30  6:30 p.m.  District 4 Annual Meeting

Wed.  12/1  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  12/1  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

Wed.  12/1  6:30 p.m.  District 1 Annual Meeting

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

