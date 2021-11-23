Timothy Patrick Duncan 1948 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Timothy Patrick Duncan, 72, longtime resident of Days Ferry in Woolwich, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough, surrounded by his family. Tim was born in Old Town to Avis O. Wadlin and Robert G. Duncan on Dec. 14, 1948. As a child, Tim and his family moved frequently throughout the state due to his father’s career with Reed and Reed. With each move, Tim’s magnetic personality helped him to gain friends all over the state. Tim was president of the graduating class at Island Falls High School in 1967. The family started planting roots in Woolwich in the 1950s and eventually settled there. After high school, Tim joined the U.S. Army serving as a Combat Medic in Vietnam. While in Vietnam, he was wounded by a land mine and received the Purple Heart medal. Other accolades included the Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Combat Medic Badge. Tim was honorably discharged from the Army in 1970. He graduated from Beal Business College in 1972 with a degree in business administration. Apart from a brief employment with Bath Bus Service and Bath Iron Works (Carpenter’s Shop), Tim had a long career with Reed and Reed. Following his father’s footsteps, Tim started working for the company during summers in high school. He retired as a foreman after a stroke in 2013. As a young man, Tim was married to Catherine Sullivan Underwood, and they had one daughter, Amy. He was later married to Debra Herron Wing and helped to raise her daughter, Melissa Arnzen. An avid sportsman, Tim could be found on a lake in the winter, in a brook during the spring, and out in the woods all fall. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles. Shortly before his stroke he was able to make a cross country trip with his riding buddies. He was a member of the Elks Club, Disabled American Veterans, and the Phippsburg Sportsman Club. Tim is survived by his daughter, Amy and husband Jacek Pietrowski of Annapolis, Md.; grandchildren Oskar and Oliwier Pietrowski also of Annapolis, Md.; sister and caregiver, Kathie Duncan of Woolwich; long-time partner, Christine Alves, her son, Anthony Alves his wife Paula, and their children, all of Bath; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful border collie, Romeo. He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Avis Duncan; and brother, James Duncan. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Dorene Corbett and Laurie Reynolds, for their dedication to keeping Tim happy and comfortable at home for many years after his stroke. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Tim’s name to the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

