It’s hard enough to run a restaurant, and we all know the pandemic has made it even more so. Customers want to support the industry. But in these months of high caseloads of COVID, I and several friends, all vaccinated, plan to eat inside again when we know that the establishment requires proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID. I know of only two in Portland where that is the case.

Several restaurants in the U.S. require proof of vaccine to eat inside, and my friends have dined indoors comfortably and happily in New York, the Bay Area, Chicago, Boston and London.

According to a recent post on Eater, the “other” Portland has nearly 100 restaurants that require vaccination to eat inside. I suggest that some forward-looking Maine restaurants opt for this requirement, with outside still open to everyone. Those are the places we will dine at this winter. Bundling up under a heat lamp, while cozy, will get old.

Nancy Heiser

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: