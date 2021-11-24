It’s hard enough to run a restaurant, and we all know the pandemic has made it even more so. Customers want to support the industry. But in these months of high caseloads of COVID, I and several friends, all vaccinated, plan to eat inside again when we know that the establishment requires proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID. I know of only two in Portland where that is the case.
Several restaurants in the U.S. require proof of vaccine to eat inside, and my friends have dined indoors comfortably and happily in New York, the Bay Area, Chicago, Boston and London.
According to a recent post on Eater, the “other” Portland has nearly 100 restaurants that require vaccination to eat inside. I suggest that some forward-looking Maine restaurants opt for this requirement, with outside still open to everyone. Those are the places we will dine at this winter. Bundling up under a heat lamp, while cozy, will get old.
Nancy Heiser
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Food insecurity in the military says a lot about hunger in America
-
Local & State
Toy Fund founded 72 years ago launches its annual ‘joy drive’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine restaurants should require vaccinations for indoor diners
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sen. King shouldn’t rush to expand big government
-
Business
The Wrap: Christmas tree shopping just got better
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.