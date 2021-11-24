Several departments were pitching in Wednesday evening to help fight a large fire inside a North Yarmouth commercial business that manufactures and distributes moldings, flooring, stair parts and countertops.

A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center said the three-alarm fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. in Fat Andy’s Hardwoods, a commercial business located at 373 Walnut Hill Road, which is Route 115.

Lakes Region Maine Fire and Rescue News, which reports on fires in Cumberland County, tweeted that the structure and a vehicle were fully engulfed in flames and that a portion of the building’s ceiling collapsed. Windham, Yarmouth, Pownal and Freeport responded to the fire scene by providing trucks and personnel.

The company got its name and logo, a laughing Buddha, from a wood carving that founder Andy Walsh acquired during a trip to Bangkok on his first teak buying trip, according to a history posted on the business’ website.

The company was established in 1987, and in 2017 Walsh sold the business to Chris Calise. Since then, Fat Andy’s Hardwoods has become a source of quality hardwood for furniture makers and custom boat builders. The company now specializes in the milling of hardwood lumber, molding profiles, flooring, stair parts and hardwood countertops.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: