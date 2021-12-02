Re: “Letter to the editor: Rockwell would lack inspiration today” (Nov. 26):

My fellow reader need look no further than Norman Rockwell’s 1964 illustration “The Problem We All Live With” – depicting U.S. Marshals escorting a young Black girl to school and protecting her from the invective and projectiles of a racist mob – to understand that the artist had a clear-eyed understanding of the complexities of America, beyond rosy depictions of a time of supposed “goodness, innocence and goodwill.”

The only difference between that time and now is that more Americans today have the ability to and interest in understanding the full scope of what actually transpires around them, thanks to the foundations laid by those such as Rockwell. He would have plenty “worthy of drawing today.”

Paul Shinkman

Brunswick

