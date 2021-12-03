Robert A. Fortin 1948 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Robert Andrew Fortin, 72, of 9 Highland Ave., Lisbon Falls, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Mid Coast Medical Hospital from a long illness. He was born on Dec. 31, 1948, in Brunswick, Maine the son of Marcel “Tony” and Mary (Harakall) Fortin. He graduated from Lisbon High School in 1967. He took pride in his senior year in lettering in five sports which were football, basketball, baseball, track and golf and making the honor roll. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from Jan. 1967 to Jan. 1971. He served one year in Vietnam between July 1968 to July 1969 with Americal Division Infantry Line company A/4/31 196th. On June 1, 1968, he married the love of his life, Vivian Fortin at St. Ann’s Church in Lisbon. He and Vivian finished his tour of duty in Fairbanks, Alaska for the next eighteen months. Moving back home to Maine, Bob was employed by United Parcel Service for the next 38 years, finishing out the last 13 years driving tractor trailers for the company with a record of 36 years of safe driving where he retired at age 62. Bob was an avid golfer and a member of the Brunswick Golf Club. He was also a lifetime member of the Slovak Club in Lisbon Falls. Bob is survived by his loving wife Vivian of 53 years of Lisbon Falls, a son Greg W. Fortin and his wife Theary of San Diego, California, two daughters Stacey Fortin and fiance Luke Durisko of Auburn, Maine, and Kelly Fortin and husband Tim Joyce of Falmouth, Maine, a brother Tom Fortin and his wife Theresa of Bangor, Maine. Nine grandchildren, Justin Fortin, Alexis Sardella, Miranda Fortin, Abby Lebel, Ryan Lebel, Caleb Joyce, Isaac Fortin, Isla Fortin and Orion Moore. Bob was predeceased by his parents and a brother William (Bill) Fortin who passed away in 2008. Visitation Crosman Funeral home Wednesday December 8, from 4-7 p.m., Funeral, Holy Trinity Church Thursday 11 a.m. To sign the family’s online guestbook, please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com A service of Crosman Funeral Home and Cremation service, 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

