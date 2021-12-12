FICTION
Hardcover
1. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)
2. “Crossroads,” by Jonathan Franzen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
3. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking)
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
5. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
6. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
7. “State of Terror,” by Louise Penny & Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon)
8. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
9. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
10. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton)
Paperback
1. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow & Co.)
2. “Penny,” by Karl Stevens (Chronicle)
3. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)
4. “The Best Short Stories 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners,” edited by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor)
5. “The Searcher,” by Tana French (Penguin)
6. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
7. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)
8. “Tell Them of Battles, Kings and Elephants,” by Mathias Enard (New Directions)
9. “A Gentleman in Moscow,” by Amor Towles (Viking)
10. “The Exiles,” by Christina Baker Kline (Custom House)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “The 1619 Project,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones et al (One World)
2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)
3. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
4. “The Book of Hope,” by Jane Goodall & Douglas Abrams (Celadon)
5. “The Lost Kitchen,” by Erin French (Clarkson Potter)
6. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)
7. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Knopf)
8. “The Isolation Artist,” Bob Keyes (Godine)
9. “How the Word is Passed,” by Clint Smith (Little Brown)
10. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)
Paperback
1. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)
2. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)
3. “Union,” by Colin Woodard (Penguins)
4. “Nobody Will Tell You This But Me,” by Bess Kalb (Vintage)
5. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)
6. “The Mushroom at the End of the World,” by Anna Lowenhaupt Tsing (Princeton)
7. “All We Can Save,” edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson & Katharine K. Wilkinson (One World)
8. “Big Friendship,” by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The Quiet Americans,” by Scott Anderson (Anchor)
10. “Gathering Moss,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Oregon State)
— Longfellow Books, Portland
