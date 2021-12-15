Central Maine Power Co. has been ranked dead last in the nation for electric utility residential customer satisfaction, according to a study released by Wednesday J.D. Power.

J.D. Power said its 2021 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study was based on responses from 100,999 online interviews that were conducted between January 2021 and November 2021. The survey targeted residential customers of the United States’ 145 largest electric utility brands, representing more than 101 million households.

A spokesman for J.D. Power confirmed on Wednesday that Central Maine Power, which delivers electricity to homes and businesses in central and southern Maine, was ranked last for large utility companies based in the East region of the United States and last overall in the nation for residential customer satisfaction. However, the study only surveyed customers from 145 electric utility companies. CMP pointed out that there are more than 3,000 utilities nationwide.

In the 2021 survey, CMP received 647 points, placing it last among the 18 large utilities in the Eastern region. PPL Electric of Pennsylvania was first with 779 points. Versant Power, which serves utility customers in northern and Down East Maine, finished last in the Eastern region’s midsized utility category for customer satisfaction with a score of 679.

Two years ago, Central Maine Power ranked last in a nationwide survey of business customers’ opinions of their utility companies by J.D. Power, which said it uses data, artificial intelligence and algorithmic modeling to evaluate consumer behavior. In 2019, CMP was ranked last on J.D. Power’s survey of the business customers of 87 electric utilities around the country, scoring 639 points on a 1,000-point scale. The survey was based on 21,000 online interviews conducted from February to October with business customers who pay at least $200 a month on electricity.

“These profit-driven utilities, with a monopoly to deliver electricity to Maine ratepayers, have failed us time and time again,” Bill Dunn of Yarmouth, an energy consultant, who is also a member of Our Power, a grassroots group advocating for a consumer owned public utility to replace CMP and Versant, said in a news release issued after J.D. Power released its study. “It is time to create a nonprofit, consumer-owned utility dedicated to providing Mainers with lower cost, locally controlled, more reliable, cleaner electricity.”

The Legislature passed a bill to form a consumer-owned utility but it was vetoed by Gov. Janet Mills.

“I was here (with CMP) when CMP was No. 1 in the J.D. Power rankings, and I’ve very confident that we are doing what we need to do to get back there,” Purington said in a telephone interview Wednesday evening. “We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional service, and it will pay off, but it may take some time.”

