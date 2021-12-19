GORHAM – Janice Caroline Paulson Cochrane Morin, 86, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2021, at Gorham House surrounded by her family. Janice was born in Portland on April 16, 1935, to Alfred Paulson and Aroline Olsen. Her father died at sea and was buried on the day Janice was born. She was adopted at 3-years-old by her stepfather, Harry Cochrane.

She married Arthur Morin Jr. on July 31, 1953, in Portland. Together they had three sons, Harry, Gary and Christopher. Janice graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1953, and in 1974 Janice graduated from Northern Virginia College of Nursing where she became an RN.

Most of her adult life she lived in Virginia, returning to Maine in her later years.

She is survived by her three sons; and her sisters Letty Aubrey and Debra White.

She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and a brother, Harold Cochrane.

Private services will be held at a later date.

