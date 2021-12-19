GORHAM – Shirley W. Swain passed away from recent health issues on Dec. 11, 2021, just short of her 89th birthday. Born in Stoneham. Mass. on Dec. 14, 1932, she was the daughter of Robert A. Wills and Ruth (Moody) Wills.

She was raised in Stoneham, Mass., graduated from Stoneham High School and went on to graduate from Farmington State Teachers College in Farmington, the town where she met George Swain, her husband of 68 years.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her two sisters, Joan Mouton and Robin Scott.

She is survived by her husband, George R. Swain; daughter, Terryll Ann Swain of Windham, son, Gregory Andrew Swain of Gorham; sister, Betsy Wills of Exeter, N.H.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nephews; two grandnieces; brother-in-law, Douglas Scott; and extended family of cousins and friends. Wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend; she is cherished.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to The Gorham House and Beacon Hospice for the loving care and support given to Shirley and her family.

A memorial celebration of Shirley’s life will follow the summer of 2022.

To express condolences and to participate in Shirley’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s name may be made to

Amedisys Foundation (Beacon Hospice),

52 Atlantic Place,

South Portland, ME 04106 or

The Iris Network,

189 Park Ave.,

Portland, ME 04102

