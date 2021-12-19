SANFORD – Suzanne G. St. Laurent, 89, of Sanford, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Avita of Wells. She was born in Sanford on August 6, 1932, a daughter of the late J. Armand and Eunice (Brooks) Gendron.

She pursued her undergraduate studies at Rivier College and Boston College. She earned her master’s degree in teaching from Marguerite Bourgeoys College in Montreal, Canada. She taught French and Spanish at the Sanford High School. She enjoyed her teaching career as well as spending time with family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Lionel A. St. Laurent; one brother, Robert Gendron.

She is survived by her children Mark J. St. Laurent and his wife, Bethanie of Weare, N.H., Lise M. Hill and her life partner, Donald M. Morse of Sanford; grandchildren Michael Hill, Christopher Hill, Audrey Lasser, Justin St. Laurent, Joseph St. Laurent; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

The family would like to thank in a special way all the staff at Avita of Wells for the wonderful care given to Suzanne during her time with them.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Donations may be made

in her memory to

Avita of Wells

﻿Activity Dept.

c/o Wendy Bucacci

86 Sanford Rd.

Wells, ME 04090

﻿

Guest Book