SCARBOROUGH – Lynn Lenora (Fulton) Wathen, 82, of Scarborough went into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus on Dec. 17, 2021, after a brief illness. The daughter of June (Marty) Fulton and Joseph Dehaven Fulton, she was born on Oct. 17, 1939, in Spokane, Wash. Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Glendon Richard Wathen; her parents; and her brothers, Larry and Steve Fulton.

Lynn grew up on a farm near Fairfield, Wash. where four generations of her family had lived for over 140 years since it was first homesteaded in the 1880’s by her great- grandfather. Lynn and her three younger siblings hiked and played in the timber and picked wildflowers in the mountain behind the farm. They helped weed the big vegetable garden, picked cherries and apples in the orchard, milked cows, gathered eggs, and operated many types of farm equipment used to harvest the different crops.

Lynn met the love of her life, Glen Wathen, at Lake Coeur D’Alene, Idaho in the summer of 1956. He was a student at Dartmouth College, and she was a sophomore in high school. He joined the Navy after college graduation and Lynn graduated from Fairfield High School in 1958 and attended a year of college at Washington State University joining the Signa Kappa Sorority. In 1959, she and Glen were married in the First Presbyterian Church in Fairfield, Wash. and they moved to Fort Fairfield, Maine where they raised their three children, Karen, Laurie and Gordon, on a potato farm that had been in Glen’s family for more than a century. They had many wonderful experiences over the years. As a retired couple, they participated in many adventures from coast to coast in their RV that included visiting and helping family and friends.

Lynn dearly loved her grandchildren and was proud of their accomplishments. Lynn’s legacy to her family was her faith in Jesus Christ and she shared it with family and friends. During her life she always showed love, kindness, support, encouragement, and caring to those who crossed her path. Like her mother and the grandmother she was named after, (Grandma Lenora Marty) she inherited the love of plants and for many years lovingly tended a beautiful flower garden and huge vegetable garden in Maine.

She is survived by her sister, Cheryl Fulton Fischer of Corona del Mar, Calif.; her three children, Karen Wathen and Gordon Wathen of Scarborough, and Laurie (Barry) Cothran, of Troy, Ohio; and her three grandchildren, Captain Sean Cothran of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Shannon Cothran of Anchorage, Alaska, and Erin Cothran of Columbia, S.C.

Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Karen Wathen, 16 County Road, Scarborough, ME 04074. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined in the spring with Giberson Dorsey Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 144 Main Street, Fort Fairfield followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery, Fort Fairfield. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.gibersondorseyfuneralhome.com

﻿Those wishing to do so are invited to donate in Lynn Wathen’s name to:

Coastal Maine

Botanical Gardens

132 Botanical Gardens Dr.

Boothbay Harbor, ME 04537

Guest Book