NORTH YARMOUTH – William John McGonagle, 89, passed away on Dec. 17, 2021. He was born in Portland on July 7, 1932 to Patrick and Delia (Conneely) McGonagle from Ireland. He had a stepfather named Philip Bonang who came from Canada. He was married for 51 years to Mary Ann Corl of Washington D.C.

William graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1951 and was president of his senior class. He joined the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. He worked for Northeast Airlines as the company’s labor representative and was the assistant director of the AFI-CIO in Vietnam for 2 ½ years. He became the Commissioner of Federal Mediation for 20 years covering Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. He was known for his love and talents in gardening and enjoyed sharing his produce with others.

Bill was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann; his sister, Ann Morrill, his brother, Dan McGonagle; his nephew, Patrick McGonagle, and his niece, Cara Bonang.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen McGonagle; his brother, Henry Bonang, his sisters Mary Marrello and Barbara McGonagle; and his lifelong friend and bonus brother, Don Richards; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth in the spring.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Bill’s memory to a charity of your choice.

