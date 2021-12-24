Maine health officials reported 1,244 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Friday, as Mainers scrambled with last-minute preparations for the Christmas holiday.

With Friday’s numbers, Maine has reported 141,780 cases since the pandemic began, and 1,475 have people died.

Across Maine, 339 people were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from the 355 people who were hospitalized on Thursday, according to data from the Maine CDC. Of those hospitalized on Friday, 112 people were in critical care and 61 required the use of a ventilator. Of the 375 critical care beds in Maine, 59 were available on Friday morning, along with nearly 200 ventilators.

Meanwhile, Maine’s medical community prepared for the influx of federal ambulance teams, who are expected to arrive in Maine early next week to help hospitals with an anticipated post-holiday surge in cases and patients needing transportation. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send 16 emergency medical technicians and paramedics to eight hospitals across the state, and they will help transport patients from hospitals to other facilities.

Friday’s busy travel day became complicated for many late Thursday and early Friday, when airlines announced the cancellations of more than 3,000 flights globally because of a spike in the omicron variant, which has affected staffing. As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, arrivals and departures appeared to be on schedule at the Portland International Jetport, according to flight information posted on the jetport website.

