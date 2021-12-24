SCARBOROUGH – Mary H. (Jordan) Ball, 87, of Arundel, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born in Biddeford on Sept. 7, 1934, a daughter of the late Raymond L. and Helena M. (Donahue) Jordan.

She is survived by three sons, Ronald, Herbert Jr. and Christopher Ball and three daughters, Kathryn Rader, Sandra Patenaude and her husband Norman and Michelle Ball. She is also survived by four grandchildren; three nieces and three nephews.

She was the sister of the late Margaret “Peggy” Wilder who passed away on Sept. 21, 2011.

A Celebrate of Life will be held in the Spring of 2022.

Memorial donations can be made to:

Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society

46 Holland Rd.

Kennebunk, ME 04043

