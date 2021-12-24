HOLLIS – Ralph Richard “Rick” Hayden Jr., 69, passed away suddenly of a heart attack on Monday, Dece. 20, 2021. He was born in Wilton on May 31, 1952, to the late Ralph Richard Sr. and Evangeline Mae Hayden, and was the second of seven children. He was known affectionately as “Ricky” by his mother and “Papa” by his grandsons.

After graduating from Mt. Blue High School, Rick met his wife, Caryn. Though a year apart in high school, they never did hang out with the same crowd (mostly because Rick was coming into school late as Caryn, an office helper, was checking him in!) When Caryn was a student at the University of Southern Maine, Rick and Caryn reconnected and never left each other’s side. Rick soon went on to attend Maine School of Art, graduating with a dual degree in graphic design and photography. Rick and Caryn were married on June 21, 1975 and soon started their family, having their two daughters, Tasha and Amanda.

One of Rick’s most significant accomplishments was helping to start and grow the business Door Services, (DSI) Inc, one of the most successful overhead door companies in New England. He was proud to have been able to use his graphic design skills to create the logos for the buildings and vehicles. Additionally, he was always excited to show his grandsons the doors that DSI installed at the Sea Dogs ballpark, one of Rick and Caryn’s favorite places to spend time, watching the Sea Dogs. After retiring from DSI, he continued to work for years at Goodwill Industries, where he enjoyed the people he met and working in the warehouse.

Rick had so many interests and strengths that he passed down to his kids and grandsons, the biggest being sports. Rick was a stellar athlete, excelling in both baseball and tennis. Although neither of his daughters played tennis and they both only played softball up until high school, he took great pride in watching Tasha play soccer, even though he didn’t care much for the sport himself. He never missed one of her varsity games, home or away. He was so excited when Hayden decided to play tennis in high school and was honored to see him use his customized racquet that had won him many matches in his doubles days!

Woodworking, fishing, painting, photography, model cars, Lionel trains and playing the guitar, especially songs by the Beatles, top the list of other hobbies Rick enjoyed. Throughout the years, he independently built custom oak cabinets for their kitchen. When Hayden was born, he was excited to present him with a baby changing table and bureau he had made and stained. Rick enjoyed painting, especially with oil, and this was a love he and Ethan shared. He enjoyed bringing the boys to the Art Museum each year. Some of his photography was purchased and framed in his family’s doctor’s office, and he even had a piece once on display at the Portland Art Museum!

Rick loved the outdoors, especially hiking and camping at Katahdin with his family when his girls were young and the Eustis/Stratton area, where the family had their long-time camp. There, the family shared many Thanksgivings and celebrations, where Rick loved to fish, canoe and target shoot with his two girls. He was always so happy to hear of Ethan’s love for fishing, giving him his fly fishing rods for Christmas. He was equally excited when Hayden started guitar lessons this past year. He was proud to hand down one of his acoustic guitars and even got to enjoy playing a few Beatles tunes with Hayden.

Rick was a jokester, known by his family and closest friends for his “mosquito face,” a quiet listener, overcomer, and a dedicated friend. Nothing mattered to Rick more than his family. His wife, girls and grandsons meant everything to him and anyone who ever met Rick got to hear how proud he was of them.

Rick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Caryn; his children- daughter, Tasha Triance and her husband, Erik, and grandchildren Hayden and Ethan, of Standish; and daughter, Amanda Hayden of Biddeford; his mother, Evangeline Hayden of Dryden; sisters Debbie, Becky, and Vicki, of Wilton, Michelle of Lancaster, Pa., and brothers James, of Lynchburg, Va., and Harold, of San Antonio; along with dozens of nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father; and best friend and brother-in-law, Bill Credicott.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m., at Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22), Buxton. Following the service, visitation will be held at the funeral home until 4 p.m. The family requires mask wearing, regardless of vaccination status. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to

Goodwill Industries

of Maine,

34 Hutcherson Dr.,

Gorham, ME 04038

