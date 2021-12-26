FALMOUTH – Mary Ann Loughery Nichols passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2021 after a 15-year battle with MS. Though her disease took some of her physical function, her spirit was always ‘fine’. Over the last years, she and her family have been inordinately grateful for the kind care she has received from several care givers and most recently the whole staff at Falmouth by the Sea (Falmouth).

Mary was born in 1937 and spent her childhood in Muskegon, Mich. She and her husband Norman celebrated 65 years together this past July. They lived the majority of their years in Westchester, N.Y. but also had the adventure of living in Brussels Belgium (with their two young daughters) and Honolulu Hawaii. Mary always worked as a nurse wherever she lived and even in retirement (Doctors without Borders). She enjoyed horseback riding, tennis, golf and entertaining. Mary was a board member of Kendal-on-Hudson, a member of the philanthropic Thursday Club and active member of the Scarborough Singers.

At the family’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Mary’s memorial page, or to leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Greater Portland Health or the Portland community free clinic to support health care for those in need.

