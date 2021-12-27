The Build Back Better plan ensures health coverage through the Affordable Care Act for 9 million people who might otherwise not be able to afford health insurance. It would open coverage for 2 million people in states that cruelly refuse Medicare expansion. It would invest in a caring community support infrastructure for the most vulnerable of our populace, those who cannot care for themselves. It would provide some relief in the cost of pharmaceuticals by allowing Medicare to negotiate prices for drugs. These are practical, common-sense ways to improve the lives of citizens in a way that will reduce the long-term costs of poverty. We have an opportunity to fund health care and social services, which will keep people healthy and working and in their own homes. This will save money. We don’t need another tax break for the 1%.

Peggy York

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: