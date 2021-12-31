LEWISTON — A new slate of elected officials, including Mayor-elect Carl Sheline, will be sworn into office during a livestreamed inaugural ceremony Monday.

According to city staff, this year’s inauguration will be held at the Gendron Franco Center, but due to COVID-19 precautions, in-person attendance will be limited to the families of officials. A livestream of the 6:30 p.m. ceremony will be available on the city’s website.

During the ceremony, members of the City Council and School Committee will take their oaths of office and elect leaders of the respective bodies. Outgoing Mayer Mark Cayer will give parting remarks, reflecting on his single two-year term, before Sheline presents his inaugural address.

The ceremony will include performances of the national anthem by Narya Gagnon, an invocation from the Rev. Dr. Brittany Longsdorf, the Bates College multifaith chaplain, as well as city youth poet laureate Rayleigh Emmert and the Lewiston High School Chamber Singers.

“All members of the public are invited to watch the presentation of this evening of celebration to acknowledge the newly elected and returning members of Lewiston city government,” a city news release said.

City Clerk Kathy Montejo said that due to the “elevated COVID levels in the community,” members of the public are asked to stay home and watch the ceremony online. Each elected official has been asked to invite up to five family members or friends to attend the ceremony in person.

“The performance hall holds over 400 people so this will allow plenty of space to social distance and spread out,” she said, adding that masking is recommended but not required.

Monday’s inauguration will serve as the first chance for the public to hear policy ideas and proposed initiatives from elected officials.

The incoming City Council held its orientation Dec. 11 to review a variety of administrative information and protocols. According to City Administrator Heather Hunter, the council has since been soliciting public feedback on strategic initiatives they should consider.

She said the council will hold its first strategic planning session on Jan. 8, where its plan is to “discuss and vet” the various goals presented, then wean them down to three to six strategic initiatives they wish to pursue while in office. A second meeting will be held with staff to establish measurable goals for each initiative, she added, but the date of the second meeting has not been set yet.

The inaugural ceremony has been held at the Franco Center for nearly 20 years, city staff said.

To watch the event online, go to www.lewistonmaine.gov/inauguration2022.

The 2022-2024 officials to be sworn in Monday are:

Mayor: Carl Sheline

City Council: Linda Scott, Ward 1; Robert McCarthy, Ward 2; Scott Harriman, Ward 3; Ricky LaChapelle, Ward 4; Laurier Pease, Ward 5; Lee Clement, Ward 6; and Stephanie Gelinas, Ward 7.

School Committee: Megan Parks, At-Large; Bruce Damon, Ward 1; Janet Beaudoin, Ward 2; Elizabeth Eames, Ward 3; Tanya Whitlow, Ward 4; Ashley Medina, Ward 5; Meghan Hird, Ward 6; and Paul Beauparlant, Ward 7.

