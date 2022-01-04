Lloyd A. Wallace 1934 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Lloyd A. Wallace, 87, was born in Harpswell on Oct. 27, 1934, and passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2021. He was well known for his dry and witty sense of humor. He was an avid reader and boasted that as a child the first book he ever read was the Bible. God blessed him with a special Angel friend, a neighbor, whom he affectionately named “Ziggy”. She bestowed unconditional kindness, visits, and gifts throughout the year, even when he could no longer live at home. He enjoyed watching the many birds that came to his bird feeders all year long. For many years he loved being on his lobster boat, building traps in his shop, and knitting trap heads. Anything “seafood” was his favorite meal. Sitting down to a bucketful of cooked crabs was one of his favorite “fun foods” – as were chicken wings, scallops, quahogs, mussels, lobsters, etc. He had a green thumb and passion for attending to his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. Not to mention caring for many of his unique indoor plants, especially a variety of cacti. He loved animals and even raised rabbits. Many cats from the animal shelters were welcomed into his home, the last being “Tooney Cat” and his animated life-like “Tom” cat. He was a huge fan of Bluegrass music, watching Western movies, PBS Nature, and Discovery programs. He learned how to paint beautiful seascapes from watching “The Joy of Painting” video series by Bob Ross. Due to health issues, Lloyd spent the last three years in the Skilled Nursing Unit at the Horizons Living and Rehab Center in Brunswick. The wonderful staff was very kind and compassionate. They embraced his quirky ways and unique sense of humor. Many there would say that Lloyd was one of their favorites. They enjoyed listening to his many life stories. They referred to him as “Lloydie”, “Buddy”, “Uncle Lloyd”, “Grandpa Lloyd” and “my little friend, Lloyd”, etc. It was comforting to know he had been lovingly taken care of at Horizons, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. Most importantly, Lloyd was a truly humble and kind-hearted man. If anyone ever asked for help, he was there. He quietly gave what he could to help others in need without seeking recognition. He is survived by his loving sister, Beatrice Moody; and his six children, Eunice Coombs, Priscilla Wallace, Teresa Esculano, Roger Wallace, Tracy Wallace-Radcliffe, and Scott Wallace; and his 14 grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be posted and memories shared at https://www.mainecremationcare.com/obituaries/. In honor of him, please consider making a donation to the Cundy’s Harbor Volunteer Fire Department. Their mailing address is CHVFD c/o Burr Taylor 45 Taylor Rd. Harpswell, ME 04079

