Today’s editorial (“Our View: Doctors peddling COVID misinformation have no place on legislative panel,” Jan. 5 ) says it all. I didn’t realize how much money the anti-vaccine doctors were making by pushing prescriptions for ivermectin and/or hydroxychloroquine.

You also mention the “anti-vaccine charlatan Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” a very sick individual in his own right.

Your editorial makes me wonder: What happened to us as a society? Consider the gathering near Dealey Plaza awaiting the return of John F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump-inspired (and perhaps) -directed assault on the Capitol and politicians like Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene sucking all the oxygen out of the newsrooms of America. What’s next?

Chris Queally

Scarborough

