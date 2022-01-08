Today’s editorial (“Our View: Doctors peddling COVID misinformation have no place on legislative panel,” Jan. 5) says it all. I didn’t realize how much money the anti-vaccine doctors were making by pushing prescriptions for ivermectin and/or hydroxychloroquine.
You also mention the “anti-vaccine charlatan Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,” a very sick individual in his own right.
Your editorial makes me wonder: What happened to us as a society? Consider the gathering near Dealey Plaza awaiting the return of John F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump-inspired (and perhaps) -directed assault on the Capitol and politicians like Reps. Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene sucking all the oxygen out of the newsrooms of America. What’s next?
Chris Queally
Scarborough
