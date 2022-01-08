I have a confession to make. I am contributing to the “harmful alarmism” that Susan Collins has identified as “further eroding confidence in our elections” by making too big of an issue of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, soon to be considered by the Senate.

I am alarmed that Republicans, including Sen. Collins, think it is OK for certain state legislatures to pass laws allowing them to overturn the election results in their states. It is alarming that Republicans, including Sen. Collins, are fine with their deafening silence, a silence so bold and alarming that it makes me want to do as John Lewis once said and “make good trouble.” I never thought that protecting voting rights was creating harmful alarmism, but if Sen. Collins believes so, it must be true.

Or is it? Perhaps Sen. Collins is herself alarmed that if too many people vote, as they did in the last presidential election, Republicans will lose. That would certainly be harmful to her and her Republican colleagues, who are eager to regain control of both houses and do who-knows-what with elections.

So, in fact, I guess, I am not causing harmful alarmism – Susan Collins is. Why else would she be so against doing all she can to ensure all citizens can vote safely? Perhaps she should stop her harmful rhetoric and do her job, to defend our Constitution and defend the right of all people to vote. It is the American Way.

Gail Danckert

Kennebunkport

